Jennifer Garner can’t hide her joy! The actress beamed as she stepped out for the first time since Us Weekly broke the news of her relationship with boyfriend John Miller.

The Alias alum, 46, looked happy as can be when she arrived at 92nd Street Y in New York City for Fast Company Festival on Thursday, October 25. She donned a green coat, white scarf and black heels.

Us revealed on Wednesday, October 24, that Garner is dating the 40-year-old businessman, whom she met through her friends, after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck earlier this month. “They’ve been together six months — and it’s getting pretty serious,” a source told Us.

Another source added: “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship.”

Meanwhile, the Justice League star, 46, reacted to the news well. “Ben and Jen have immense love and respect for one another,” an insider told Us. “They still coparent together and that will always come first. He will always be supportive of any decisions she makes and ultimately just wants her to be happy.” The pair share daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6.

While a source noted that the Peppermint actress and the CaliGroup CEO are “at similar places in their lives,” Miller is still legally married to Caroline Campbell. The estranged couple filed for divorce in October 2014 and reached an agreement on Monday, October 22. The case will be finalized once a judge signs off on the paperwork.

Garner focused on her organic baby food company, Once Upon a Farm, while speaking alongside cofounder John Foraker at the festival on Thursday. “I was looking for a business opportunity, and it seems my kids are hungry at least three times a day,” she quipped. “I see kids with hungry bellies and sometimes big bellies, which means they’re getting no nutrition at all. We have to do a better job feeding our kids. We can’t expect kids to thrive if we aren’t putting good food in their bellies.”

The Golden Globe winner also shot down the idea of running for Congress. “It doesn’t seem like that much fun!” she said. “No, that is not my intention. I like my jobs for right now.”

Furthermore, Garner detailed how another beloved actress inspired her to branch out with her We Made It by Jennifer Garner line at JOANN Fabric and Craft stores. “All my girlfriends are doing it. We’re trying to diversify, and I’m friends with Reese Witherspoon and how she’s taking Draper James into Crate and Barrel, she’s just so amazing,” she explained. “For me, going to Congress, going state to state, I found that corporations make change as much as legislators sometimes, and it really is something all my girlfriends and I are doing now, so it was a natural step.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!