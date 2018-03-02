LOL

Jennifer Lawrence: Amy Schumer Said I Was Going to ‘Die Alone’ After Darren Aronofsky Split

By

What are friends for? Amy Schumer comforted Jennifer Lawrence following her split from Darren Aronofsky — in a very Amy Schumer way.

“When Darren and I first broke up. I told [Amy] and I was really sad,” the Oscar winner, 27, said during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, March 1.

Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence speak onstage during the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“The next day I got a bouquet of flowers delivered and I said, ‘What is this?’” she continued. “I bring the bouquet of flowers in and there was a note that says, ‘I’m so sorry to hear you’re gonna die alone. Love, Amy.'”

As previously reported, Lawrence and the filmmaker, 49, split in October 2017 after dating for a year. Last month, she admitted that she still loves him during a podcast interview with comedian Marc Maron.

Jennifer Lawrence and director Darren Aronofsky attend the premiere of “mother!” at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2017 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

“Every time I go through a breakup, it’s not like my heart isn’t broken,” she said at the time. “They just never did anything to like, devastate me. They were just good people. Maybe that’s also the secret. I’m attracted to good people.”

Schumer, meanwhile, married chef Chris Fischer on February 13. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, they tied the knot outside a rented house in Malibu as Lawrence watched on with other stars such as Jennifer Aniston, Larry David, David Spade, Jake Gyllenhaal and Judd Apatow.

