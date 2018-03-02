Jennifer Lawrence: Amy Schumer Said I Was Going to ‘Die Alone’ After Darren Aronofsky Split

What are friends for? Amy Schumer comforted Jennifer Lawrence following her split from Darren Aronofsky — in a very Amy Schumer way.

“When Darren and I first broke up. I told [Amy] and I was really sad,” the Oscar winner, 27, said during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, March 1.

“The next day I got a bouquet of flowers delivered and I said, ‘What is this?’” she continued. “I bring the bouquet of flowers in and there was a note that says, ‘I’m so sorry to hear you’re gonna die alone. Love, Amy.'”

As previously reported, Lawrence and the filmmaker, 49, split in October 2017 after dating for a year. Last month, she admitted that she still loves him during a podcast interview with comedian Marc Maron.

“Every time I go through a breakup, it’s not like my heart isn’t broken,” she said at the time. “They just never did anything to like, devastate me. They were just good people. Maybe that’s also the secret. I’m attracted to good people.”

Schumer, meanwhile, married chef Chris Fischer on February 13. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, they tied the knot outside a rented house in Malibu as Lawrence watched on with other stars such as Jennifer Aniston, Larry David, David Spade, Jake Gyllenhaal and Judd Apatow.

