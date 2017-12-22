Just friends? Jennifer Lawrence and her ex-boyfriend Darren Aronofsky were spotted together in New York City on Wednesday, December 20, but a source close to the actress tells Us Weekly that the pair are just friends and are not back together.

As previously reported, the Hunger Games star and the director called it quits in October after one year of dating. Lawrence, 27, and Aronofsky, 48, first met on the set of Mother! and sparked dating rumors in September 2016. Two months later, the former couple was spotted kissing in New York.

Lawrence recently revealed that the negative reviews for Mother! caused a strain in her romantic relationship with Aronofsky, who directed the movie.

“Normally, I promote a movie, ask people to go see it, and then it’s just out of your hands,” Lawrence said during an interview with Adam Sandler for Variety’s Actors on Actors series. “I normally just kind of let it go. Dating the director was different. We’d be on the [press] tour together, I’d come back to the hotel, and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie.”

“He comes back from the tour, and that’s all he wants to talk about and I get it,” the Oscar winner continued. “It’s his baby. He wrote it. He conceived it. He directed it. I was doing double duty trying to be a supportive partner, while also being like, ‘Can I please, for the love of God, not think about Mother! for one second?’”

The American Hustle actress added that reading the views made her extra protective of him.

“I finally was just like, ‘It’s not healthy. Neither of us are doing it because if I read it, I start getting defensive.’ Especially because it’s my man,” Lawrence explained. “It’s awesome, what we did — some people hate it and the people who hate it, really hate it. But it’s nothing that needs to be defended and if I read a negative review, I just feel defensive.”

Lawrence was previously linked to Nicholas Hoult and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Aronofsky, meanwhile, was previously engaged to Rachel Weisz, with whom he shares 11-year-old son Henry.

