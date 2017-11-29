Jennifer Lawrence revealed that negative reviews for mother! caused a strain in her romantic relationship with the film’s director, Darren Aronofsky.

During an interview with Adam Sandler for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, the Oscar winner revealed that Aronofsky’s reactions to the film’s negative reception became “unhealthy” for them as a couple, and they eventually called it quits in October after one year of dating.

“Normally, I promote a movie, ask people to go see it, and then it’s just out of your hands,” Lawrence, 27, said in the clip. “I normally just kind of let it go. Dating the director was different. We’d be on the [press] tour together, I’d come back to the hotel, and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie.”

“He comes back from the tour, and that’s all he wants to talk about and I get it,” she continued. “It’s his baby. He wrote it. He conceived it. He directed it. I was doing double duty trying to be a supportive partner, while also being like, ‘Can I please, for the love of God, not think about mother! for one second?’”

Lawrence said that reading the reviews made her be extra protective of him, so she had to put an end to it. “I finally was just like, ‘It’s not healthy. Neither of us are doing it because if I read it, I start getting defensive.’ Especially because it’s my man,” she said. “It’s awesome, what we did — some people hate it and the people who hate it, really hate it. But it’s nothing that needs to be defended and if I read a negative review, I just feel defensive.”

The American Hustle actress and the Black Swan director, 48, first met on the set of the psychological horror film. They sparked dating rumors in September 2016, and two months later they were spotted kissing in New York City. “They get along really well,” a source told Us at the time.

In September, Lawrence spoke about the director in an interview with Vogue: “We had energy. I had energy for him. I don’t know how he felt about me,” Lawrence told the magazine. “For the past year, I’ve been dealing with him as just a human. I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I’m never confused with him.”

The Hunger Games actress has previously dated Nicholas Hoult and Coldplay’s Chris Martin. Aronofsky was previously engaged to Rachel Weisz, with whom he shares 11-year-old son Henry.

