Jennifer Lawrence found love again after her split from Darren Aronofsky, but that won’t stop her from cracking a joke or two at the Mother! director’s expense.

The Oscar winner, 28, and filmmaker David O. Russell came together during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Saturday, April 27, to discuss their three movie collaborations: Silver Linings Playbook (2012), American Hustle (2013) and Joy (2015).

Russell, 60, recalled how he first met Lawrence at an American Film Institute luncheon after she wrapped up her 2010 thriller Winter’s Bone. “She was talking to — is it OK that I say this?” he asked, via Vulture.

With a laugh, the Red Sparrow actress replied, “Yeah.”

“Darren Aronofsky, at the car park,” the Fighter director continued.

Lawrence shrugged at the audience before joking, “[I] did a lot of networking at that lunch, I guess!”

The Hunger Games star ended up working with Aronofsky, 50, on Mother! in 2016 and they eventually started dating. However, they amicably called it quits in October 2017.

Lawrence is now engaged to art gallery director Cooke Maroney, whom she started dating in the spring of 2018. A source told Us Weekly exclusively in March, one month after Maroney’s surprise proposal, that the couple “definitely appear to be in it for the long haul.”

Prior to Maroney and Aronofsky, J. Law dated Nicholas Hoult from 2011 to 2014 and Chris Martin in 2015.

“I’m friends with all my exes, actually. For the most part, yeah,” she said on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast in February 2018. “I have a theory: I think it’s because I’m blunt. I don’t think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you’re just blunt. Everybody always knows how you feel at all times and there’s no lying; it’s just honesty. Everybody’s a good guy to each other.”

