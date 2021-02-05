Jennifer Lawrence was injured during a stunt gone wrong on the set of her upcoming film Don’t Look Up, Us Weekly can confirm.

The actress, 30, was hurt after glass hit her in the face near her eye during filming on Friday, February 5. The glass was meant to shatter as part of a stunt explosion. While production was halted on Friday, Lawrence is expected to recover.

The Oscar winner stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry and Matthew Perry in the Netflix comedy, written and directed by Adam McKay. She portrays astronomer Kate Dibiasky, who tries to warn off an asteroid approaching Earth. The film is slated to premiere on the streaming platform later this year.

This is not Lawrence’s first on-set injury. She previously detailed temporarily losing her hearing while filming 2013’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, in which she played Katniss Everdeen.

“I went deaf in one ear for months. … But that wasn’t actually physically challenging,” she revealed during a panel discussion in November 2013. “It was just ear challenging because I got all of these ear infections from the diving and the water and all of that stuff. And then a jet from one of the cornucopia scenes punctured my eardrum.”

Lawrence divulged at the U.K. premiere of Mother! in September 2017 that she also injured herself while filming the thriller. “I tore my diaphragm for hyperventilating. People thought I was beaten up, so I want to clear it up that I did it to myself,” she said at the time. “It was my own doing.”

The American Hustle star joked at the time that she might not want to collaborate with her now ex-boyfriend and Mother! director, Darren Aronofsky, again after the incidents she encountered. “I had trouble calming down and coming back after he called ‘cut.’ Sometimes it’s hard when you summon all of these feelings to just kind of snap out — I’ve always been fine snapping out of it, but I’ve never had to go this dark before,” she told Variety. “So I just kind of lost control of myself. I tore my diaphragm and popped my chest rib out. So I don’t know if I’d ever work with Darren again.” She added with a laugh that their efforts went “too far” at times.

Us confirmed in November 2017 that Lawrence and Aronofsky, 51, split the month prior after one year of dating. She married art gallerist Cooke Maroney in October 2019.