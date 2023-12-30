Jennifer Lopez is preparing for a massive 2024, but she and husband Ben Affleck are ending 2023 with a vacation glow.

Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, were all loved up during a getaway in Gustavia, Saint Barthélemy on Friday, December 29. Holding hands, Lopez sweetly gazed at Affleck as they wandered into local boutiques. The duo were also seen driving through town in a white Mini Moke convertible.

Lopez stunned in a white dress with floral illustrations on the bodice, matching sunglasses and a bright, blue handbag. Affleck coordinated with his wife, opting for a white button-down and a pair of jeans.

Lopez and Affleck first started dating in the early 2000s after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli. After their years-long romance ended with a broken engagement in 2004, they reunited in May 2021. Affleck proposed for a second time in April 2022, three months before they eloped in Las Vegas with only their children as witnesses. (Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.)

Affleck and Lopez, who renewed their vows in August 2022, have remained committed to coparenting their blended family with their exes. (Anthony, 55, is now married to Nadia Ferreira and Garner, 51, is in a long-term relationship with businessman John Miller.)

“[She’s] an amazing coparent, and they work really well together,” Lopez praised Garner and Affleck’s dynamic during a November 2022 Vogue interview. “The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care. [Our kids] have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far.”

Lopez and Affleck celebrated their first anniversary in July and continue to bask in newlywed bliss. In fact, the Grammy winner enlisted Affleck to help write the short film for her upcoming This Is Me … Now album.

“[Jennifer] wouldn’t have wished for anybody else [to collaborate with],” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Nobody knows her better than Ben. He helped her feel safe to share parts of her nobody has ever known.”

This Is Me … Now, a follow-up to Lopez’s 2002 LP This Is Me … Then, will be released on February 16, 2024. It will be her ninth studio album.