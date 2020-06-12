Jennifer Lopez is expanding her brood with an adorable addition: a brand new puppy!

The “On the Floor” singer, 50, announced via Instagram that she got an adorable Goldendoodle pup for her 12-year-old son, Max. In sharing the exciting news, Lopez revealed that they need help choosing the furry pal’s moniker.

“Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial,” she wrote on Thursday, June 11. “We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven’t named him yet! ✨What should we name this cutie!? Tyson or Yankee? All will be revealed soon! 🐶.”

Max and the puppy appeared to have bonded pretty quickly. In Lopez’s video, her son is seen playing with the cute dog as it affectionately licked his face and jumped up on him.

“This is the best day,” he excitedly said, adding, “I love him! I love him!”

Lopez created a special Instagram for their newest family member. In the pup’s first post, the pet noted how much it “loves” its family and asked what its name should be. The unnamed dog also shared its “first family photo” alongside solo shots with Max, Lopez’s 12-year-old daughter, Emme, and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

The Hustlers actress and her family have another exciting matter to look forward to in the near future: her wedding to the 44-year-old MLB alum. Rodriguez proposed to Lopez in March 2019 during their tropical getaway, but the couple have had to put their wedding plans on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During an appearance on Today in May, Lopez revealed that the date for her nuptials to Rodriguez is uncertain amid the current climate. “Nobody knows because, really, there’s no planning right now,” she explained at the time. “You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out, and it’s disappointing on one level. You know, after the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, after we finished filming it, I planned to take time off.”

The “Ain’t Your Mama” singer added, “Which is what we’re doing kind of right now, but at the same time, you know, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year. But everything’s kind of on hold right now.”

Listen on Spotify to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!