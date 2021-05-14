Safe and sound? Jennifer Lopez’s former publicist Rob Shuter claims she still has the engagement ring Ben Affleck gave her in 2002.

“As far as I know, Jen has never returned the ring!” the “Naughty But Nice” podcast host, 47, told Access Daily in a Friday, May 14, YouTube video. “So if things move forward with these two, gosh she’s already got the most beautiful ring I’ve seen. It’s absolutely stunning.”

Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, were engaged from 2002 to 2004. After meeting on the set of Gigli in 2001, the Gone Girl actor proposed with a 6-carat pink diamond ring in November 2002.

“It is blinding. I almost thought, forgive me Jen, [it was fake] because it was just so large,” Shuter recalled. “She said, ‘Don’t touch it. It’s real.’”

While both stars moved on following their split, they reconnected in April after the “I’m Real” singer ended her engagement with Alex Rodriguez.

After Us Weekly confirmed on April 30 that the exes had been spending time together, they took a trip to Montana in early May.

“It was just the two of them on vacation together. Big Sky is a special place to Ben,” a source told Us on May 10, adding that the former flames “looked very happy together” on the trip.

Shuter, who was the Hustlers actress’ publicist during ‘Bennifer No. 1,” noted that the couple were “on fire” during their initial romance.

“It was so special. I’ve worked for a lot of [celebrity couples], these [two] were the real deal,” he said.

Following their reunion, a second source told Us that the pair have “always loved each other.”

“People close to her won’t be surprised if they end up together,” the insider said.

A third source revealed that the “Jenny From the Block” singer “has feelings” for the Argo producer, though she isn’t trying to rush into anything in her love life.

“They are taking it slowly, but things are moving in a romantic direction,” the source added.

Shuter is one of many people in Hollywood who are excited about the potential romance.

“Breaking f–king news!” Jennifer Lawrence said on the Thursday, May 13, episode of the “Bitch Bible” podcast. “Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. … I’m so excited. I’m so happy for them.”

Affleck’s best friend, Matt Damon, weighed in as well.

“I hope it’s true,” the Ford v Ferrari actor, 50, told Today on May 11. “I love them both. … That would be awesome.”