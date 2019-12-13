



Guadalupe Rodríguez knows how to “Live It Up.” Jennifer Lopez brought her mom on stage at one of her recent concerts to celebrate her 74th birthday — and to show off Rodríguez’s amazing footwork!

In an Instagram video Lopez, 50, posted on Thursday, December 12, Rodríguez is seen watching the concert from the audience, dancing and singing along as Lopez performs her 2007 song “Hold It Don’t Drop It”

“Are you ready?” the pop star asks the audience, midway through the song. “My No. 1 fan happens to be in the audience tonight. It happens to be her birthday, too. Say hello to my mother! My mom!”

In the clip, mother and daughter dance mirroring moves on stage, with Rodríguez even going into double time when Lopez shouts, “Faster!” The birthday girl then blows out the candles on a birthday cake and gives Lopez a big hug.

“People ask me where I get my energy from, my drive, my dance moves lol …well now you know … Guadalupe … my mommy,” the Hustlers star wrote in her Instagram caption.

She continued: “For as long back as I can remember, I can see her dancing, laughing and lighting up every room she was in. she is the definition of youthful and timeless at every age … she loved music and movies and history and musicals and believed in true love … and she put all of that into me … and I am all the better for it.”

Lopez made sure to address her mother, “#thelupinator,” directly: “You made me who I am today … you’re 74 today Mommy, Beautiful as ever, alive as ever and still dancing like a teenager … thank you for loving me the way you do, for everything, for being you, there aren’t enough words, I love you forever ♥️ Happy Birthday you force of nature.”

The Golden Globe nominee, who’s engaged to Alex Rodriguez, previously raved about her mother in a 2015 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, recounting a call she got from Rodríguez around 10 years prior: “She’s at the Borgata. She’s like, ‘Jennifer?’ I’m like, ‘Ma?’ She’s like, ‘Yes?’ I said, ‘Ma, uh, yeah, what’s wrong?’ And she’s like, ‘I won $2.4 million!’ She starts screaming at the top of her lungs. Crazy.”

“I’m like, ‘What?!’” Lopez added. “On the slots, of all things. Progressive jackpot, I don’t know. She described the whole moment. It took forever!”