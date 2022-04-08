Happily, ever after! Jennifer Morrison and Gerardo Celasco seem to be married after secretly tying the knot.

The Once Upon a Time alum, 42, hinted at her marital status on Friday, April 8, calling Celasco, 40, her husband, in a sweet tribute for his birthday.

“Happy birthday husband!! You make every day brighter!!” Morrison wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a photo of the duo kissing on the beach. “Cheers to another year filled with great adventures!”

The This Is Us actress gushed over her partner in another Instagram post on Friday, sharing a snap of the lovebirds both wearing wedding bands.

“Happy birthday my love, my life, my forever! I love doing life with you,” Morrison captioned the color-coordinated picture. “You inspire me every day.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

The Bombshell actress first sparked engagement speculation in February when she was spotted wearing a gold ring on what appeared to be her left hand. Morrison gave her Instagram followers a quick glance at the jewelry while discussing her book picks for the month via social media.

One month later, Celasco was seen wearing a wedding band of his own while attending SXSW Music and Film Festival in Austin, Texas. The Passions alum kept his hands in his pockets for the majority of the red carpet photos while promoting his series Swimming With Sharks.

However, when the Florida native moved his hands, eagle-eyed fans could spot the gold band on his left finger.

“I love her ❤️,” Celasco captioned a series of photos on March 15 from the SXSW premiere alongside his love. “Thank you for supporting me and being by my side @jennifermorrison.”

News of the couples’ alleged secret nuptials came more than two years after they were first linked. While the exact date that they became an item is unclear, Morrison began sharing photos with Celasco on social media in July 2019.

The Illinois native and the Devil in Ohio star confirmed their relationship two months later when they stepped out together at HBO’s Emmys afterparty in September 2019.

Ahead of their romance, Morrison was briefly engaged to her House costar Jesse Spencer from 2006 to 2007. She later dated Sebastian Stan, but the duo split in 2013 after dating a little more than one year.

