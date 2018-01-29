Not all about Arie. Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg may be busy with boy bands, reality TV and his cop drama, Blue Bloods, but the married pair always make time for one of their favorite guilty pleasures — The Bachelor. However, this year, the couple aren’t on board with Arie Luyendyk Jr. as ABC’s leading man. Watch the video above!

“It’s not that great. I mean snooze fest,” McCarthy, 45, told Us Weekly on the Grammys red carpet in NYC on January 28. “I’m glad they don’t have someone shredded taking a shower, I’m glad he’s got a dad bod, but I don’t know…i’m just not feeling it.”

Wahlberg, 48, added, “We love The Bachelor. We’re watching it, we’re not fired up.”

Of the women vying for the race car driver’s love, there is a taxidermy collector, a villain with a sultry voice and a 22-year-old nanny. However, according to McCarthy, something is missing.

“We need some good criers,” the TV personality told Us. “I’m missing some emotionally disturbed ones.”

McCarthy may have to put her tissue boxes on standby since Arie isn’t here for the drama, but he is here to find his future bride.

An insider recently told Us, “One of Arie’s biggest concerns is investing in a woman and then having her break his heart at the end. So he has to think about how age plays into his relationships. In the end, he wants to make sure whoever he chooses is ready for marriage.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!