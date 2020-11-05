Freudian slip? Jenny McCarthy found herself in a cringeworthy situation when she accidentally called Emily Simpson‘s husband, Shane Simpson, a “loser.”

The Masked Singer judge, 48, appeared on the Wednesday, November 4, episode of Watch What Happens Live alongside the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 44, where the pair played a game titled “Who’s the bigger dork?”

In the game, host Andy Cohen asked his guests to decide which husband from the Real Housewives franchise was the bigger dork. The first round was a competition between Shane, 44, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s husband, Sean Burke. McCarthy said it was “hard” to choose between the two, to which Emily replied, “Jenny! It’s not hard.”

However, the “Jenny McCarthy Show” host disagreed that it was an easy choice. “They’re both dorks, they’re both huge losers,” she explained.

Cohen, 52, responded, “That’s her husband,” to which McCarthy replied, “That’s right, I’m sorry,” as she covered her mouth in embarrassment.

“Yeah, seriously, you just called my husband a loser right in front of me,” Emily said.

Emily and Shane tied the knot in 2009. The couple are the parents of daughter Annabelle, 7, and 5-year-old twin boys, Luke and Keller. Emily is also the stepmother to Shane’s daughters from his first marriage, Shelby and Chanel.

Emily celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in February 2019 with a sweet tribute to her husband.

“Even after a decade together ….we are still committed to each other, and committed to raising five kids (3 together and my two step-daughters) with heaps of love and laughter and the very best of parenting intentions to guide them to become kind, compassionate, inspiring and educated humans,” the Bravo star wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thank you Mr. Simpson for always putting me and our family first after all these years together. Your integrity, commitment to family and hands on approach to parenting our children is always to be commended!! Here’s to another 10 years!”

Emily has also documented her marriage struggles on RHOC. The reality star told Us Weekly in October 2019 that she and her husband weren’t in the ” best place in our marriage” while filming season 14. However, Emily noted that the duo “are really good [now],” following their challenging period.