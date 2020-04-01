Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Jessica Alba encouraging her Instagram followers to sign up for FitOn for a good cause, to Shay Mitchell cuddling up to her daughter Atlas on Instagram, to Farrah Abraham talking about her life in quarantine on Instagram Live. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Jessica Alba encouraged her Instagram followers to sign up for FitOn, the No. 1 free fitness app, using the #FIT4BABY hashtag for a good cause. The app partnered with Baby2Baby and will donate up to $1 million to Baby2Baby for every person who signs up for the app.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and More Stars Make Generous Donations Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

— Farrah Abraham and CEO and founder of Circle Plus Pay Nitish Kannan caught up on Instagram Live where they spoke about future projects and their lives in quarantine.

— Playboy magazine announced their spring issue Playmates, including Marsha Elle (April 2020), Savannah Smith (May 2020) and Alicia Loraina Olivas (June 2020.)

— Favour CBD gum, loved by Olivia Culpo, is donating 5 percent of all proceeds until April 2, 2020.

See How the Stars Do At-Home Style During the Coronavirus Outbreak

— Yes Way Rosé is donating 100 percent of the profits from their vintage-inspired logo sweatshirts worn by Drew Barrymore to Citymeals to help New Yorkers in need receive nutritious food.

— Shay Mitchell wore jewelry by Zoe Lev while cuddling up at home with her daughter Atlas on Instagram.

— Celebrity-loved brand Gigi C Bikinis launched their Gigi C Sport spring collection filled with light blue, black and white chic workout looks.

How Busy Philipps and More Celebrity Parents Are Taking Precautions for Kids During Coronavirus Outbreak

— Celebrity trainer Jeanette Jenkins revealed her top 5 pieces for an at-home workout, including a set of dumbbells, a quality yoga mat, resistance bands, a foam roller and Bluetooth speaker, which are available to purchase on Marshalls.com.