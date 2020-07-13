Royally outraged. Jessica Mulroney‘s husband, Ben Mulroney, shut down speculation that she’s been hoping to work on a tell-all book about former BFF Meghan Markle amid their recent falling out.

The Daily Mail reported on Friday, July 10, that Jessica, 40, has been reaching out to the Suits alum, 38, and has been mulling over the idea of writing a book about their friendship. Two days later, Ben, 44, shared the story on Twitter with a one-word takedown: “FALSE.”

Earlier this year, the former Good Morning America correspondent came under fire on social media after influencer Sasha Exeter accused her of frequently demonstrating “textbook white privilege.” The Canadian stylist allegedly threatened legal action against Exeter and later issued a public apology, noting that she would “continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices.” Jessica also invoked her friendship with Markle, claiming that she should have been more sensitive about the plight of Black women because she “lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre.”

Shortly after the scandal made headlines, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Markle is no longer interested in associating herself with Jessica.

“Meghan could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with Meghan when she commented about her ‘closest friend’ in the discourse with Sasha,” the source added. “That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done.”

A second source noted that the two women, who grew close while Markle was filming Suits in Canada, were already on the outs before Jessica was criticized for her behavior toward Exeter.

“Of course Meghan is supportive of Jessica, as she is with all of her friends, but it’s a bit off-putting when Jessica seemingly uses their friendship for headlines,” the insider said, adding that Markle was trying to “distance herself” from her former longtime pal

Since her public spat with Exeter, the Canadian socialite lost out on her contributing role on Good Morning America, where she had been a fashion consultant for nearly two years. Soon after, Jessica’s husband also announced that he would be taking some time away from the spotlight in the midst of the backlash.

“I love my wife. However, it is not my place to speak for her,” Ben said during a June episode of Canada’s Your Morning, confirming that he would be leaving his role on CTV’s etalk after 18 years. “And today, together, we are committed to doing the work to both learn and understand more about anti-Black racism as well as learn and understand more about our blind spots.”