Jessica Simpson Has Dream Date With Husband Eric Johnson

Romance alert! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson took time away from their three children for a date night amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Drive-thru Drive-in,” Simpson, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 31. “Dream date 💚.”

The Open Book author shared a photo of herself and her husband, also 40, sitting inside their car while taking in a movie at a drive-in. In the snap, Simpson wore cheetah sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and a blue hooded sweatshirt. Johnson opted for a baseball cap and black tee for the night out.

The couple’s outing came one month after the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer celebrated her 40th birthday.

“A week into my 40’s already feels like a month🤪,” the songstress wrote via Instagram on July 19, alongside a photo of her birthday cake and rose display in the shape of the number 40.

The Dukes of Hazzard actress, who shares daughters Maxwell, 8, and Birdie, 17 months, and son, Ace, 7, with the former NFL player, also celebrated the couple’s six-year wedding anniversary in July.

“Eric Johnson, my Husband, I love you. 6yrs ago today I married my perfect soulmate. Our unity was written in God’s sky of colliding stars,” Simpson wrote via Instagram that month. “Together we manifest dreams, nurture desire, and hold space. Destined, it always has been and always will be, forevermore.”

A month prior, Simpson gushed about her husband in a sweet Instagram tribute for Father’s Day.

“My husband’s most beautiful quality is being the most thoughtful father in this universe. The way he teaches our children is by listening to them. He gives complete attention to what they do and what they need,” she wrote in June. “He is present in EVERY moment keeping them safe, nurtured, and loved. He is constant, always renewing the pleasure of just being alive. He knows that happiness is not just something you feel, it is who you are.”

She continued: “He accepts all emotions completely. He is the peaceful leader of this family and is raising a precious tribe of soulful warriors. There is no greater gift to this family than Eric Johnson.”

The couple, who met in May 2010, have been through many ups and downs in their relationship — some of which are detailed in Simpson’s autobiography — but they’ve made it through by leaning on each other.

“In terms of my marriage to Eric, I have never felt more myself or more free,” the designer (who was previously married to Nick Lachey and dated John Mayer) told Us Weekly exclusively in February 2020. “Eric and I have a true mind, body [and] soul connection.”