Clearing the air. Jessie J took to Instagram to update fans on her battle with Meniere’s disease after fearing the details of her health issue weren’t reported accurately.

The 32-year-old “Price Tag” singer recently revealed via social media that she was diagnosed with the inner ear syndrome on Christmas Eve after waking up feeling like she was “completely deaf in my right ear” and “couldn’t walk in a straight line.” After her health scare made headlines, the U.K. native clarified that she “never said” she was hospitalized in her initial announcement and that “anyone who has suffered from Meniere’s” would have a better understanding of the scary — but temporary — symptoms she described.

“I went live around 1am on the 27th December for 22 mins (specific) 😂 But facts matter. … I go live a lot and don’t post them. I saved this one,” the Grammy nominee wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, December 28, alongside a clip of her discussing her diagnosis. “I have often in the past been open and honest about health challenges I have faced. Big or small. This was no different.”

The Voice UK judge continued: “BUT… Since going live I have watched the media take 3 words from this live and create a very dramatic version of the truth. I’m not surprised BUT I also know I too have the power to set the story straight. I’m not posting this for sympathy. I’m posting this because this is the truth. I don’t want anyone thinking I lied about what actually happened.”

Meniere’s disease is a condition that can cause sudden dizzy spells, vertigo and loss of hearing. Loss of balance and waves of nausea are also common symptoms. After visiting a doctor the day before Christmas, the “Bang Bang” singer told fans she felt “super grateful” for her health because her experience could have been “way worse.”

“It just threw me off. … On Christmas Eve, I was in the ear hospital going, ‘What is going on?’ But I’m glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine, so I feel a lot better today,” she said in her initial Instagram Story, thanking people who reached out to offer advice for dealing with the condition.

Though she felt like her story was misconstrued, the “Domino” songstress hopes she can use her platform to shine a light on the debilitating illness.

“I wasn’t aware of Meniere’s before now and I hope this raises awareness for all the people who have been suffering way longer or worse than I,” she wrote on Monday. “Appreciate EVERYONE who has taken the time out to check on me, those who have offered advice and support. Thank you. You know who you are. 🥰 I love you all 🤍🙏🏻✨ It’s been a weird yEAR for all of us. (Had to).”