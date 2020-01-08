Wounded heart? Channing Tatum admitted to feeling “destroyed” one month after calling it quits with Jessie J.

The Magic Mike star, 39, shared a cryptic quote to his Instagram Story late Tuesday, January 7. “I have been destroyed in a thousand ways, and now, I know a thousand ways to rebuild myself,” the anonymous quote read.

Tatum posted the words of wisdom after sharing a lighthearted video of a chipmunk facing off against a tiny kitten. The Dear John star found inspiration in the cute critter’s bravery, captioning the Story, “Me getting ready and grappling with this new year and decade. Let’s go. It’s on!”

Us Weekly broke the news that Tatum and the “Flashlight” singer had pulled the plug on their relationship in December after more than one year of dating. A source told Us at the time that despite their split, Tatum and Jessie J are “still really close and still good friends.”

A few weeks after the couple called it quits, the “Domino” songstress admitted to feeling “delayed emotions” about the breakup in an Instagram Story of her own.

The 21 Jump Street star and former Voice UK coach started quietly seeing each other in October 2018. Six months earlier, Tatum announced his separation from ex-wife Jenna Dewan following nearly nine years of marriage.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together,” the Step Up costars said in a joint statement in April 2018. “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another … We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

The Flirty Dancing host, 38, and Tatum were declared legally single in November 2019, but are still waiting to settle on a custody agreement for their 6-year-old daughter. In paperwork filed to a Los Angeles court in November, Tatum revealed that there has been some “conflict” between him and Dewan, who is currently expecting her first child with Tony-winning Broadway star Steve Kazee, when it comes to deciding on a custody schedule.

“I think it would be beneficial for us to work with a co-parenting counselor to help assist us with such scheduling related matters, so that we can more easily schedule our work and other commitments, and avoid any confusion or conflict,” Tatum said in the documents.