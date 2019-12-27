



Nobody’s perfect. Jessie J opened up about feeling “delayed emotions” following her split from Channing Tatum earlier this month.

The “Bang Bang” singer, 31, and Tatum, 39, ended things on good terms after more than one year of dating. A source confirmed to Us Weekly on December 19 that the pair had broken up about a month earlier but “they are still really close and still good friends.”

Despite their amicable split, it seems like the feelings are starting to hit the former Voice U.K. coach. On Thursday, December 26, Jessie J took to her Instagram Stories to admit that “delayed emotions are….well….not so fun,” without further explanation.

The “Flashlight” singer’s cryptic revelation came shortly after multiple sources told Us exclusively that the Magic Mike actor was already looking for love again on the membership-based dating app Raya. According to one insider, Tatum’s profile reads, “And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry,” next to a shrug emoji.

News of Tatum’s split from the “Domino” singer broke a few weeks after the actor finalized his divorce from Jenna Dewan. Tatum and Dewan, 38, became legally single on November 20, over one year after they first filed for divorce.

The Step Up costars confirmed their separation in April 2018, noting in a joint statement, “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now … We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

Both Tatum and Dewan, who is currently expecting her first child with Steve Kazee, requested joint custody of 6-year-old Everly. More recently, however, the She’s the Man star revealed that the exes had experienced some “conflict” in arranging equal time with their daughter.

Tatum explained in documents obtained by Us in November that he thought a coparenting counselor would help them “establish clear and specific orders regarding our holiday and travel schedule and other custody related matters.”

Tatum and the Soundtrack star are expected to hold a mediation session on January 28, 2020.