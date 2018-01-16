Jill Zarin Feels ‘Lucky’ She Had So Many Years With Bobby Zarin

Love lives on. Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin feels fortunate for all of the time she had with her late husband, Bobby Zarin.

“Jill feels lucky she had as many years as she did because he had prostate cancer when she met him,” an insider told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2017.

As previously reported, Bobby died at the age of 71 on Saturday, January 13, after a long battle with cancer. The family announced Bobby’s passing in a statement on Jill’s website: “With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone, for all your love and support during this difficult time.”

Bobby beat thyroid cancer in 2009 but it returned in 2013 and spread to his lungs. In November 2016, Jill revealed that the cancer had spread to his brain, but said in a statement at the time that they were determined to “remain strong.”

The former Bravo star and the Zarin Fabrics owner celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary just weeks before Bobby passed away. “Happy 18th! Anniversary to the love of my life Bobby Zarin. Bobby is the most perfect man I know,” Jill captioned a photo collage of them together on January 4 via Instagram. “He never loses anything, never forgets anything and when I think he is wrong… he is always right!”

Jill also shared a tribute to her late spouse via Instagram on Sunday, January 14.

“Rest In Peace my love. Words can not express the hole in my heart. Bobby taught me what true and deep love is. Thank you my love for sharing your life with me.. for raising Allyson as if she was your own, being an amazing father and grandfather and teaching me how to be a better person. You inspire those around you to be the best they can be. I will never forget you… your legacy lives on through your beautiful children and grandchildren,” the 54-year-old reality TV personality wrote.

She continued, “I will continue to raise money and awareness for ITOG (international Thyroid Oncology Group) so maybe this won’t happen to the next guy who draws the proverbial short straw. I will continue to honor you and make you proud . You taught me so many lessons. I will turn the lights off when I leave a room and try not to lose my keys! Lists! Yes I will make lists now that you can’t remind me. Thank you to all our friends, family and fans for the most incredible love you have shown our family. The messages bring tears to my eyes and will continue reading them all in the coming weeks. I will continue my tribute in the coming days and weeks and if you want to share anything please leave messages. Tomorrow is the funeral so I will sleep now. Love Jill.”

