Taking things into their own hands? Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O’Connor shared their wedding invitations after Teddi Mellencamp threw shade at the couple’s nuptials.

Meghan King’s ex-husband reposted his fiancée’s video of their invites on Sunday, July 31. The pair are set to wed in Italy on Sunday, September 25.

“Getting very excited,” O’Connor wrote via Instagram Stories.

The festivities also include a cruise through Lake Como on Saturday, September 24, with James Bond-inspired attire encouraged. The nod to the famous character is what Mellencamp poked fun at during an interview with King on the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast on Thursday, July 28.

“I’m sorry, this is very cringe. … I just have to [read] it. It says, ‘Ladies, be inspired by your favorite Bond girl. Gentleman: black tie or a white coat like James [Bond],’” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, who smirked over the fact that it is implied that her former spouse is James Bond.

Two days later, Mellencamp revealed that Edmonds wasn’t happy that she read the invitations on the podcast.

“Did Meghan send you that invitation? Hard to believe that out of the 18 we sent to our close friends. 1 found its way to you,” the former MLB star allegedly texted Mellencamp, who refused to reveal who DMed it to her. “I don’t believe anything thatches out of my exes mouth so how should I trust you? And why would [Kortnie] want to come on your podcast after you literally just laughed at our so-called wedding invitation that you read completely wrong on the air?”

Mellencamp, who invited O’Connor to come on “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast for an apology, told Edmonds that she wasn’t going to fight with him.

“We’re not fighting,” he seemingly responded. “I am now calling you out because of the trash that you put on your podcast. And your trashy guest that you had on trying to make fun of somebody else trying to have a good life. … I’m not angry I feel bad for you and your family if that’s how you’re making a living from getting kicked off a fake reality show. … Do you know what people think of you. That’s sad that you’re trying to bring other people down. I won’t have any of it anymore. Good luck.”

After sharing the messages, Mellencamp explained via Instagram Stories: “For the record, I would have never shared those texts if he didn’t speak to me the way that he did on them. I was happy to apologize [and note that] his fiancée and I have aesthetic differences in invitations.”

Edmonds has been married three times. He shares 5-year-old daughter Aspen and 3-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes with King. (The pair split in October 2019 and finalized their divorce in May 2021.) He proposed to O’Connor in August 2021.

“As I’m sure everyone knows, this isn’t Jim’s first time around. So we just wanted to make it about enjoying everybody — all of our close friends and family,” O’Connor told People earlier this year. “An adventure for everybody to enjoy, not another wedding in the church. I planned it in Italy for that reason Jim’s never been there. I thought it might be an experience for his kids, and just to celebrate our relationship and let everybody enjoy it as well. So that was the focus, as well as Lake Como is a really beautiful destination.”

