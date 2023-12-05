Jimmy Fallon is taking a big parenting step this holiday season by gifting his and wife Nancy Juvonen’s two daughters cell phones.

“I know their friends are getting phones,” Fallon, 49, shared on the Tuesday, December 5, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. His comment sparked a strong reaction from cohosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who warned Fallon, “Don’t do it.”

Despite their pleas, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host revealed that the purchase has already been made. “I know, but it’s happening. … It’s out of my control,” he stated, later yelling, “I GOT THEM A PHONE!”

Fallon and Juvonen, 56, welcomed Winnie six years after they tied the knot in 2007. Their family continued to grow with the addition of Frances in 2014. The couple’s kids have made a handful of appearances on Fallon’s NBC late night show over the years, most notably on the show’s 2020 At Home Edition episodes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That same year, Fallon called his kids “the best thing that ever happened to me” during an interview on Today. “They’re so cute. I’m starting to get the eye rolls now, though, where Daddy’s not the funniest person in the world,” he joked in October 2020. “I’ll make a joke, and Winnie’s like [eye roll]. ‘Did you just give me an eye roll? You’re too little. You’re my No. 1 fan, you can’t give me an eye roll.’”

Winnie and Frances looked all grown up in a rare family photo Fallon shared earlier this year. “I agreed to take this photo only if I could stand on the dry side of the dock,” he captioned a July 2 Instagram upload, featuring himself, Juvonen and their girls posing for a lakeside snap. “Happy 2nd of July!”

While Fallon’s kids will have to wait until Christmas to get their gifts, the comedian has already gotten into the holiday spirit with some help from Meghan Trainor. The duo teamed up to release a new Christmas duet titled “Wrap Me Up” last month.

“She heard that I was working on this comedy album for next year, and she was like, ‘I want to help.’ I go, ‘Cool,’” Fallon told Ripa, 53, and Consuelos, 52, on Tuesday. He followed up by sending Trainor, 29, a voice memo of the track, which he initially called “Wrap It Up.”

Six months later, Trainor suggested they change the song’s title. “She goes, ‘Instead of ‘Wrap It Up,’ why don’t we change it to ‘Wrap Me Up, and you’re going, like, I’m the gift and it’s a duet,’” Fallon explained. “And I go, ‘Oh, I love that.’”

Not long after, Trainor sent along her own demo of the song, which Fallon said “sounds like the song you hear on the radio.”