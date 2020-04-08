Jimmy Fallon’s Daughter Winnie Crashes His Show to Debut Missing Tooth

Listen up! Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen’s 6-year-old daughter, Winnie, interrupted her dad’s virtual Tuesday, April 7, talk show to tell him about her missing tooth.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host, 45, was interviewing Ciara and Russell Wilson when the little one yelled from behind the camera: “Daddy! I lost my tooth!”

The New York native pulled his daughter onto his lap, saying, “This is big news. Tell them what happened. … Winnie I’m so happy.”

The “Melanin” singer, 34, and the athlete, 31, congratulated Winnie on her major milestone and asked how it happened.

“Mommy put a string around my tooth and she tried to pull it out, and then it worked,” Fallon’s daughter explained.

“Hopefully the Tooth Fairy knows that this happened and will be visiting you tonight,” the Saturday Night Live alum told her. “I’m so proud of you, buddy.”

As Winnie walked out of sight, her 5-year-old sister, Frances, popped in to show her face for a second.

The little ones have both previously crashed their dad’s show since self-quarantining with him amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Frances crawled all over Fallon and showed him the strawberry stain on her pants.

The Grammy winner is encouraging his brood to wash their hands amid the COVID-19 spread with an original song. “Wash your hands,” Fallon sang on March 16. “Wash your hands. Don’t touch your face! … If you wash your hands and don’t touch your face, then the world will be a better place.”

He and Juvonen, 52, welcomed Winnie and Frances in 2013 and 2014, respectively, with the help of a surrogate.

“We’ve tried a bunch of things,” Fallon said during an August 2013 Today show appearance. “Anyone who’s tried will know, it’s just awful. We tried before, we told people and then it didn’t happen. And it’s just really depressing. It’s really hard on everybody.”

The Fever Pitch star added at the time: “We said, ‘We’re not going to tell anybody [about our gestational carrier].’ It’d be just more fun if it’s just private between me and my wife. And then we get to introduce her to everybody.”