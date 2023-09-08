Jimmy Fallon has had wife Nancy Juvonen by his side for nearly two decades.

The couple met in 2005 when Juvonen visited the set of Saturday Night Live with longtime friend Drew Barrymore. However, Fallon and Juvonen didn’t start dating until they reunited on the set of Fever Pitch nearly one year later.

“[Nancy] just stood out in this gray [background], almost like a painting,” Fallon shared on an episode of The Tonight Show in April 2020. “You stood out like a neon [person].”

The pair tied the knot in December 2007 and welcomed daughters Winnie and Frances via surrogate in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

Fallon has been open throughout the years about how fatherhood has changed him.

“My biggest revelation is how much I ended up caring for other people’s kids if that makes any sense. You get it more,” he told Fatherly in October 2020. “When I didn’t have kids, if I heard a crying baby in the restaurant, I would think, ‘Can you stop the crying and go around the block?’ Now I would be like, ‘Just give me the baby — how can I help? I’ve been there.”

Keep scrolling to relive more of Fallon and Juvonen’s romance:

2004

The couple were introduced by Barrymore when Juvonen visited the set of Saturday Night Live.

“I kind of crept in quietly, and all of a sudden Jimmy goes, ‘Hey Nancy! You’re Nancy? Hi, it’s so nice to meet you, welcome!’” Juvonen recalled on an episode of The Tonight Show in April 2020. “And I felt just so embraced and cool, like, ‘Thank you! Thank you for welcoming me in. This is so nice, it’s so intimidating [here].’”

2005

Fallon and Juvonen reunited on the set of Fever Pitch, which the talk show host starred in and Juvonen produced with her and Barrymore’s production company, Flower Films.

“He was just so friendly and fun and welcoming and he loved music,” Juvonen shared on The Tonight Show in April 2020. “When I really developed a crush was when [producer] Bradley Thomas’ kids came to set and he had a little girl named Lucy and Jimmy played with Charlie and really played, like, really [got] into it, as if they’d come to visit us and so, I think that’s when my heart just sort of melted even more.”

August 2007

Fallon popped the question to Juvonen while the duo were visiting her family home in New Hampshire.

December 2007

They exchanged vows in a ceremony held on billionaire Richard Branson’s private island, Necker Island.

July 2013

The pair welcomed their daughter Winnie via surrogate.

December 2014

Their daughter Frances was born via surrogate as well.

December 2021

Fallon took to social media to give his wife a shout-out.

“Here’s to many more years of us crying laughing,” he wrote via Instagram alongside a picture of Juvonen laughing. “You’ll never read this because you’re not on social media, but as we all know these posts will be here forever so I’m sure the kids will see this one day and say ‘Gosh, dad was a romantic.’”