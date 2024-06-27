Jimmy Kimmel has interviewed hundreds of celebrities on his talk show and hosted the Oscars four times — but even he was starstruck after crashing a party at Sir Paul McCartney’s Los Angeles home, where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were among the guests.

The late-night host, 56, and his wife, Molly McNearney, 46, recalled the star-studded bash during their joint appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, June 26.

“We were invited to a dinner that night and then the host of the dinner got invited to that party and said, ‘Why don’t we all go to the party?’ And so we went to the party,” Kimmel said, telling Stern that Swift, 34, was in attendance with Kelce, 34, who’s “very good-looking.”

While there, Kimmel mingled with Swift, who streamed music from her iPhone and “kinda tapped into the house system.” He said “people were dancing in the kitchen — including Molly.”

The 100-or-so revelers also included Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Bruce Springsteen, Mick Jagger, Steven Spielberg and McCartney’s fellow Beatle, Ringo Starr.

“I think what you do at a party like that is you gravitate toward the people you already know, and you go, ‘Can you believe that this is happening and that we’re here?’ And you kinda leave it at that,” Kimmel said, who spoke with Springsteen.

“He’s funny, you know? We had a good chat,” he said. “We talked about Elvis, and we talked about — I don’t know — just being in L.A. We even had that moment, like, ‘Can you believe this party?’ Even Bruce Springsteen was like, ‘This is some party!’”

McNearney, for her part, said she was “so relieved to see” Aniston and Cox, and stood with the friends “in the corner.”

“It was one of those parties where I didn’t know how to hold my body,” she said. “I didn’t know where to look! I didn’t know what to do. It was like one more famous person after another.”

Last month, Kimmel poked fun at Kelce after news broke of the NFL player’s two-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. “His new contract is worth $34 million, or as Taylor Swift calls it, ‘gum money,’” he cracked.

The comedian continued, “Can you imagine being in a relationship where you make $34 million and you’re still the broke boyfriend?”

Swift and Kelce are “wildly in love,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. The pair have been spending time together amid Kelce’s football-season hiatus. Last week, Kelce brought his brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce to Swift’s first Wembley Stadium gig on Friday, June 21, and two days later, Swift brought him onstage as one of her dancers while she performed “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”