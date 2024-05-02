Your account
Jimmy Kimmel Still Thinks Travis Kelce Is Taylor Swift’s ‘Broke Boyfriend’ Despite New NFL Deal

By
Travis Kelce just became the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, but Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t think it’s enough to save his big reputation.

Kimmel, 56, poked fun at Kelce, 34, after news broke of the football player’s two-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. “His new contract is worth $34 million, or as Taylor Swift calls it, ‘gum money,'” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host began during a recent monologue, referring to Kelce’s girlfriend.

The comedian continued, “Can you imagine being in a relationship where you make $34 million and you’re still the broke boyfriend?”

Kimmel pointed out “another weird thing” about dating Swift, 34, teasing, “You could be one of the great players of all time and this is the reaction you get to your contract extension.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

He proceeded to show screenshots of fans’ social media comments, some of which called Kelce “cutie pie,” “pookiest pookie” and “so babygirl.” Kimmel quipped, “I’m not sure if he’s a football player or a kitten.”

Travis Kelce embraces Taylor Swift after the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Jokes aside, Kelce’s achievement is something to celebrate. He’s guaranteed to earn $17 million this year as part of his new contract, which was announced Monday, April 29, and will remain part of the Chiefs organization through the end of 2027.

“Back at it again, baby!” he gushed in a social media video on Monday. “Feels good to be in K.C. I remember coming here 12 years ago, man.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce By the Numbers

Kelce got emotional as he praised the team, who won their second consecutive Super Bowl earlier this year. “It’s an honor and pleasure and I can’t wait to get after it these next two years,” he continued. “No better than right now. Getting fired up for this year. Just got out on the field with the boys. We’re back at it, baby! Chiefs forever.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared his excitement for his teammate, writing via X, “I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy!”

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Like her boyfriend, Swift is also celebrating some big successes following the release of her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department. She’s broken countless records, earning the best-selling album of the year so far within 48 hours of its April 19 debut. Swift also occupies 14 top spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with songs from the new LP.

Taylor Swift's Dating History

“I feel like Taylor Swift at this point, if she wanted to, could win the Kentucky Derby,” Kimmel teased in the same monologue after roasting Kelce.

The couple, who began dating last summer, have become each other’s biggest fans throughout their romance. Last month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kelce “heard everything” on TTPD before it was released.

“He is so proud of [her] and understands and accepts that being with her means being a part of her music,” the insider added. “And he’s secure and fine with it.”

