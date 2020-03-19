Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Joke About Scheduling Sex

Keeping things spontaneous! Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson joked that they won’t be scheduling sex in their planners anytime soon — unlike the actor’s fictional wife on Little Fires Everywhere.

“Imagine scheduling sex?! #LittleFiresEverywhere,” the Queen & Slim star, 33, tweeted on Wednesday, March 18, in reference to Reese Witherspoon‘s character, Elena Richardson, on the Hulu series.

Jackson, 41 — who portrays Elena’s husband, Bill — simply replied, “No.”

Turner-Smith and Jackson will soon have busier schedules than usual when they welcome their first child together.

Us Weekly broke the news in December 2019 that the True Blood alum is pregnant and married to Jackson. “[He is] so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on,” a source told Us at the time.

The Dawson’s Creek alum revealed his wife’s due date and joked about putting on pregnancy weight in an interview with Access Hollywood on March 12.

“We’re 19 days away, so I’m kind of out of time for sympathy weight,” Jackson said at the time. “The only odd craving [I’ve had during her pregnancy], and it only really lasted for two days, was an Oreo milkshake.”

Jackson added that he and his wife decided to find out “together” that they were expecting their first child.

“We kind of had an inkling. Cycles change,” he explained. “This was literally the most joyous moment of my life. She was working out of town and I asked her to hold off a couple days before taking a test so we could do it together.”

Turner-Smith shared on the Graham Norton Show in February that she and her husband are expecting a baby girl.

Days later, the Nightflyers actress shared a series of photos of the pair smiling — including one of Jackson rubbing her pregnant stomach — in a sweet tribute to her husband on Valentine’s Day.

“our 2nd valentine’s day and it’s even more magical than the first! here’s to a lifetime of them. happy valentine’s day to the man who sees my soul and holds my heart love you, baby daddy 🤗🥰,” she wrote at the time.