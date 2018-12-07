Joe Alwyn is very confident about his relationship with Taylor Swift.

“I didn’t seek out advice on that,” the 27-year-old actor told Esquire when asked about navigating the public’s curiosity about his romance with the pop star, 28. “Because I know what I feel about it.”

“I think there’s a very clear line as to what somebody should share, or feel like they have to share,” he continued in the story published on Friday, December 7. “And what they don’t want to and shouldn’t have to.”

Alwyn and Swift’s romance first made headlines in May 2017. A source told Us Weekly last month that English actor supports the “Delicate” singer “unconditionally.”

“She finds Joe to be one of the coolest guys,” the source explained. “He’s extremely chill, laid-back and unconditionally supports her.”

While the duo have kept their relationship private as possible, Swift supported Alwyn at the New York City premiere of The Favourite in September. The pair arrived at the event hand in hand. More recently, Swift and Alwyn were spotted out in NYC on Wednesday, December 5.

An insider told Us in July that Swift is “the happiest she’s ever been” with Alwyn.

“Joe has really showed her a different lifestyle and the value of privacy,” the insider explained. “He’s very supportive of her career. Taylor is so much happier without her personal life in the open. She credits Joe for that and realizes how much better off she is.”

Another source previously revealed to Us that the Grammy winner believes the Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk star is “the one for her.”

“She wants to get engaged to him,” the source revealed in March. “She just doesn’t feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!