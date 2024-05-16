Joe Alwyn appeared unbothered while arriving in France for the Cannes Film Festival days after his ex Taylor Swift performed in Paris.

Alwyn, 33, was photographed at an airport in Nice on Thursday, May 16, dressing down in jeans, a beige jacket and sunglasses. The actor’s new film with Emma Stone, Kinds of Kindness, is set to premiere at the French festival.

The outing comes shortly after Swift, 34, brought her record-breaking Eras Tour to La Défense Arena for four nights, marking her return to the stage after a two-month hiatus. During her Paris concerts, Swift debuted songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, including “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me” and “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

Swift released TTPD in April, with several songs inspired by her split from Alwyn. Us Weekly confirmed in April 2023 that Alwyn and Swift, who began dating in 2017, had called it quits. Later that month, a source told Us that Swift’s fame contributed to their split.

“Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” the insider shared, adding that he never “blamed” Swift for her popularity. “He just didn’t like having to be on all of the time.”

Swifties were surprised by how much of TTPD was inspired by the musician’s split from The 1975 singer Matty Healy, but Alwyn didn’t come out unscathed. While he hasn’t directly spoken about Swift’s new album, an insider told People last month that Alwyn is “dating and happy” after their split.

“He’s a great guy and not into drama in any way,” the outlet reported. [He] certainly doesn’t talk poorly about her. He was in love with her, and it just didn’t work out.”

According to the source, Alwyn “can’t stand the attention that comes with” being an actor and is “not comfortable in the spotlight.”

Swift, for her part, moved on with Travis Kelce last summer. He flew to Paris for her final concert on Sunday, May 12, gushing over his girlfriend’s performance during a recent episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“It was fun, it was a blast. I had a blast at Tay’s show,” Kelce, 34, shared. “Her new rendition of The Eras Tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department [album], a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there’s a new segment and new lights and new dancing, new everything to the f–king show. I suggest everybody get out there and see [her]. It is absolutely unbelievable.”

The couple were later spotted in Italy before Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Sweden.