Joe Alwyn is living his best life in London, recently celebrating Gucci global brand ambassador Jannik Sinner on Wednesday, June 26.

Alwyn, 33, was spotted arriving at London’s Mount St. Restaurant on Wednesday for a private dinner honoring tennis star Sinner, 22. The Kinds of Kindness actor stepped out in a pair of black slacks and a matching jacket. He also sported an ivory shirt and a pair of sunglasses.

Days earlier, Alwyn’s ex-girlfriend of six years, Taylor Swift, took over the town for back-to-back sold-out Eras Tour concerts. Swift, 34, performed three concerts at Wembley Stadium between Friday, June 21 and Sunday, June 23. The pop star, who will return to Wembley in August for five additional shows, was even joined on stage by current boyfriend Travis Kelce on Sunday. Swift and Kelce, 34, also met Prince William and his eldest children, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9, backstage ahead of one of the show nights.

“Dude, he was the coolest motherf–ker,” Travis said of the prince, 42, during the Wednesday episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. “I didn’t realize this because obviously we’re backstage meeting him because he was there with little George and Charlotte, and they were an absolute delight to meet. Wasn’t sure if I was supposed to, like, bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hand.”

Swift and Travis, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, have been together since summer 2023, nearly five months after she and Alwyn ended their long-term relationship.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,” Alwyn said of the breakup during a June profile in The Sunday Times. “That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.”

Alwyn and Swift dated between 2016 and early 2023 before the Grammy winner briefly romanced former fling Matty Healy. Neither Alwyn nor Swift frequently discussed their breakup in depth, though it is presumed to be part of her inspiration for April’s The Tortured Poets Department.

“So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition,” Alwyn further told The Sunday Times, noting he has not listened to TTPD. “And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that.”

He added: “As everyone knows, we together — both of us, mutually — decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private. It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now.”

Alwyn further confirmed to the British outlet that he has moved on from Swift without addressing whether he is dating someone new.