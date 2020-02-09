His side of the story. Joe Giudice is embarking on a new project — his own podcast — and promised his fans that he’s not holding anything back.

“I’m really seeing ‘the real world,’ so I thought now would be the perfect time to let YOU ALL join me with a series of episodes THROUGH MY PODCAST COMING SOON! I will be sharing with you lots of JUICY INSIDE SCOOP,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, wrote alongside a slideshow of family photos via Instagram on Saturday, February 8. “I will be giving you the real inside scoop of my real life not edited.”

Giudice promised that he will discuss personal issues on his podcast — including the blunders he made in his marriage to Teresa Giudice.

“For many of us in a relationship it’s too late when you realize just how thankful you are to have such an amazing partner or family in your life, that you never know how to tell him or her!” he explained. “We all make mistakes, have struggles, and even regret things in our past. I want to lend my experiences to help fix them before it can lead to mistakes, you are not alone never waste time in anger or regrets when you can be fixing the underlying problem!”

Joe, who is currently living in his native Italy, didn’t share a release date for the podcast but promised the project is “coming soon.”

The former businessman and Teresa, 47, announced their separation in December 2019 just two months after Joe moved to Italy while he awaits a verdict on his appeal against his deportation. The pair tied the knot in 1999 and are the parents of daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

Although the twosome have separated, they don’t have any immediate plans to divorce.

“Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source told Us Weekly in December 2019. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will toward each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”

Joe appeared to have moved on when he was spotted in January partying with several women in bikinis while vacationing in Mexico. Teresa revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, February 5, that she didn’t have a problem with Joe having fun with other women.

“I was happy for him. … I wasn’t totally fine with it. I’m not jealous,” the Skinny Italian author said. “I made it OK with our daughters. At first, Milania saw it and Gia, they’re like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I was just like, ‘Girls, it’s fine. He’s living his life.’ And because I was fine with it, they were fine with it.”

Teresa, meanwhile, was most recently linked to her high school boyfriend Anthony Delorenzo and was seen with younger man Blake Schreck while Joe was serving time in prison for fraud.

Her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga revealed on E!’s Pop of the Morning on January 30 that the Standing Strong author has a specific type of man in mind.

“We ask her this at the reunion and she gives us a full description,” the Envy boutique owner, 40, said. “She’d like a Jewish boy. She would like a nice Jewish boy.”