Keeping her cool! Teresa Giudice had a surprising reaction to the photos of her estranged husband, Joe Giudice, with other women in Mexico.

“I was happy for him. … I wasn’t totally fine with it. I’m not jealous,” the 47-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, February 5. “I made it OK with our daughters. At first, Milania saw it and Gia, they’re like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I was just like, ‘Girls, it’s fine. He’s living his life.’ And because I was fine with it, they were fine with it.”

According to Teresa, Joe, 47, was upset by the January 26 photos of him partying with several women in bikinis because he didn’t want his daughters to see them. The former couple, who wed in 1999, share four children: Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. They announced their separation in December, two months after Joe moved to Italy amid his deportation case.

“[Coparenting] is going great,” Teresa told Andy Cohen. “He’s a great father. The girls adore him. I want the girls to adore him. We’re doing the best we can.”

The Standing Strong author first addressed the photos of Joe in Mexico on E!’s Pop of the Morning earlier on Wednesday.

“That’s what he’s supposed to be doing. We’re not together … I want him to be happy,” Teresa said. “I even told Joe, ‘You know, when you find your significant other, I’ll even come and hang out with you to make it good for my girls.’”

Melissa Gorga, meanwhile, told Cohen last month that her sister-in-law texted her and husband Joe Gorga after the photos surfaced.

“Yeah, [my husband] Joe and I were actually sitting on the couch together, and Teresa texted us the link to TMZ,” Melissa, 40, revealed on WWHL on January 29. “I answered back, ‘Who are these hoes?’ And she answered back, ‘LOL.’”

While Joe may be back on the dating scene, a source told Us Weekly in December that Teresa hasn’t been seeing anyone new — yet.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.