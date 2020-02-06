Real Housewives of New Jersey costars Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin will likely never see eye to eye when it comes to birthday parties.

“I think that we’re done. I mean, never say never because if she … if I sincerely see her change as a human being, then maybe one day, because our kids do like each other,” Jackie, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Woman’s Day Red Dress Awards about extending an invite Jennifer, 42. “But no, I don’t think my birthday parties are fancy enough for her. She’s more bougie.”

The two women went head-to-head during the January 22 episode of RHONJ after Jennifer called Jackie “cheap” for serving pizza and Nutella cake at her 12-year-old twins’ birthday party. While they aren’t speaking on the series, they may find resolution on the upcoming reunion.

“It is definitely just nonstop. There’s no breaks in the drama, no breaks,” Jackie told Us about the three-part special. “There wasn’t that much crying, but there was yelling.”

Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania also teased the reunion on E!’s Pop of the Morning on Wednesday, February 5.

“I was really happy with this reunion, myself,” Teresa, 47, said. “We were really honest, real and ourselves.”

The Standing Strong author also revealed that fans will get more insight into her separation from her estranged husband Joe Giudice at the reunion. The pair, who share daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, announced their separation in December. Jackie told Us that she doesn’t want to “overstep” by setting up Teresa with someone new.

“I don’t know where she is with Joe right now. I don’t know if they’ve legally filed for separation or divorce. So, I don’t want to be like, ‘Teresa I have a guy for you,’” Jackie told Us. “But I like that Teresa and I now are, as you can see on the show, we’re going past our old troubles. So, we are at the point that if I did find a really nice guy, I would think of her for him. So, I like that we’re at that place and hopefully I find a wonderful guy for her and I can make magic happen.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Nikaline McCarley