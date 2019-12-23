



Fighting back. An Instagram troll questioned Joe Giudice about whether he “ever” works, but the reality TV personality offered up a simple response in return.

The remark surfaced on a recent video post that Giudice, 47, posted on Thursday, December 19, of himself working out. “Starting to gain weight here, [that] ain’t good,” the Bravo star said in the brief clip before showing off his boxing skills.

Beneath the video post, a commenter asked Giudice, “Do you ever work?” The troll then claimed that Joe’s estranged wife, Teresa Giudice, is “raising” the pair’s four daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10.

In response to the user’s criticism, Joe stated that he works “everyday.”

The troll’s feedback came days after Us Weekly confirmed that Joe and Teresa, 47, called it quits after 20 years of marriage. On December 17, a source told Us that the exes have “no plans to divorce” just yet despite announcing their separation.

“Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” the insider continued. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will towards each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”

The source also revealed that the former couple’s children will “be going to Italy in December” to visit Joe without Teresa. In October, Joe was sent back to his native country following his time in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. The Real Housewives of New Jersey husband, who completed a 41-month prison sentence in March, is facing deportation from the United States.

Last month, the businessman revealed that he was re-entering the workforce. Joe never specified exactly what type of employment he had sought.

“Go to the gym, go eat, and that’s my Saturday afternoon. I start work next week. I’m very excited. Life is good,” he said in a November 23 video post via Instagram. “I wish I was home, but this is better than where I was.”

Since being released from prison, Joe has also made a commitment to maintaining a steady fitness regimen. He stunned all when his post-prison transformation was revealed in October through a screenshot his eldest daughter posted to Snapchat of their FaceTime call.

Ray Abdwell, a fitness expert, told Us on October 14 that Joe likely lost roughly 70 pounds. “Given his height [approximately 5-foot-5], I would guess Joe has lost anywhere from 40 to 60 pounds of body fat,” Abdwell said at the time. “It could possibly be even more, even up to around 70 pounds.”