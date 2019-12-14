Up in the air. Teresa Giudice admitted that her family has not made concrete plans for the holidays amid husband Joe Giudice’s deportation battle and relocation to Italy.

“I don’t know yet,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, revealed exclusively to Us Weekly at Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday, December 13. “We’re still deciding. We have a lot going on.”

As for whether her daughters are excited for the season, she added: “Yes, they are. Yes!”

Teresa attended Jingle Ball with 10-year-old daughter Audriana. The reality star and Joe, 47, are also parents of Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, and Milania, 13.

The couple’s eldest daughter came home from school on Friday to celebrate with her family, according to the Bravo star. “She’s doing great,” she told Us of her college experience thus far. “She loves it.”

Joe, for his part, was ordered to be deported in October 2018. He moved to Italy a year later upon his release from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody and is now awaiting a final decision on his case. Teresa and the kids reunited with the businessman in Europe in November.

The Standing Strong author told Us last month that she planned for her daughters to spend Christmas with their father. “I encourage the kids because I have work and stuff so, but whenever the kids want to go, I have no problem sending them, but they have school also,” she explained. “They were thinking about Thanksgiving but Joe’s just getting his passport, so they wanted to meet in the Bahamas or something like that. But I don’t know if his passport’s going to be ready in time, so definitely Christmas.”

Joe confirmed in November that his family would return to Italy for the holiday. “Can’t wait till my girls come back to show them Salerno during Christmas …” he wrote via Instagram at the time.

Meanwhile, Teresa and Audriana got into the spirit at Jingle Ball, where Taylor Swift, Halsey, Camila Cabello, Lizzo and more artists performed. Katie Holmes, Drew Barrymore, Melissa Gorga and more celebrities were also in attendance.

