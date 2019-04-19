Not giving up! Joe Giudice’s eldest daughter, Gia, showed her support for her father after his deportation appeal denial.

“Pictures, memories, and hope is the only thing that has gotten my family this far,” the 18-year-old captioned a Friday, April 19, Instagram post. “We are fighters but my father is someone who is one of the most important people in my life. Not a day goes by where we don’t love you, miss you, and fight for you with all our hearts. You will be home with us soon daddy. I love you so much. #bringjoehome.”

In the throwback photo, the now high school senior and her dad, 46, posed cheek-to-cheek in red.

The businessman and Teresa Giduice also share Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9.

On Thursday, April 18, Us Weekly confirmed that the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement denied Joe’s appeal to avoid deportation to his native Italy. “The Board of Immigration Appeals dismissed the case on April 11, 2019,” a spokesperson for the Executive Office for Immigration Review told Us.

Gia isn’t the only one who isn’t taking no for an answer. “We are extremely disappointed that the Board of Immigration Appeals has denied Mr. Giudice’s appeal,” Joe’s attorney, James J. Leonard Jr., told Us in a statement on Thursday. “We have filed a stay with the Third Court of Appeals and will continue to fight to keep Mr. Giudice in the United States, the only country he knows, and reunite him with his wife and four daughters.”

Teresa, also 46, reacted to the news with an Instagram post that same day. “Joe with the girls decorating eggs, days like this I love having photos,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star captioned a pic of her husband with his three youngest daughters.

TJoe completed a 41-month prison sentence for fraud in March and entered ICE custody. In October 2018, a judge ordered him to be deported to his native Italy upon his release, and he filed an appeal in November.

The Standing Strong author and Joe wed in 1999.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!