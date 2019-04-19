Looking back. Teresa Giudice shared a photo of Joe Giudice and three of their daughters after his deportation appeal was denied.

“Joe with the girls decorating eggs, days like this I love having photos,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46, captioned the Thursday, April 18, pic.

In the sweet shot, the businessman, also 46, sat with Gabriella, now 14, Milania, now 13, and Audriana, now 9, surrounded by food coloring and eggs. Gia, 18, was not pictured.

That same day, Us Weekly confirmed that the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement denied Joe’s appeal to avoid deportation to Italy. “The Board of Immigration Appeals dismissed the case on April 11, 2019,” a spokesperson for the Executive Office for Immigration Review told Us.

Joe’s attorney, James J. Leonard Jr., told Us in a statement on Thursday: “We are extremely disappointed that the Board of Immigration Appeals has denied Mr. Giudice’s appeal. We have filed a stay with the Third Court of Appeals and will continue to fight to keep Mr. Giudice in the United States, the only country he knows, and reunite him with his wife and four daughters.”

A source told Us exclusively at the time how Teresa reacted to her husband’s appeal denial. “[She] has a great support system with her family and friends, but is devastated,” the insider said. “Teresa knows that Joe has very, very little chance of staying his deportation. It’s going to happen.”

Since completing his 41-month prison sentence for fraud, Joe has been in ICE custody. A judge ordered him to be deported in October 2018, but he filed an appeal in November.

He and the Standing Strong author tied the knot in 1999. In a March sneak peek of the RHONJ reunion, Teresa said she and her husband would split if he had to move back to his native Italy.

“I’m not doing a long-distance relationship. I’m not doing it,” she said. “You know, I want somebody with me every day. I know exactly what happens. You know, I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens. We do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’d be like, ‘Bye, bye.’”

