Joe Jonas took a break from the music studio for the pottery wheel.

“Putting in that work,” Jonas, 34, wrote via TikTok on Sunday, March 10, alongside a slideshow he had set to Chappell Roan’s song “Good Luck Babe.”

Jonas shared several photos of him in a pottery studio while in Australia, where he was on tour with the Jonas Brothers. In the pics, Joe is sitting at a pottery wheel working on his project, which appears to be a small item like a bowl or dish.

He donned a ripped t-shirt, baseball cap and paint-splattered jeans as he concentrated. Jonas also opted to go barefoot for the occasion.

Roan, 26, applauded Jonas’ skills commenting, “This is good.”

However, the musician raised eyebrows in his final photo that showed off his enlarged arm muscles and hand.

“[So] no ones gonna talk about that last pic??” one user asked in the comments, and Jonas coyly replied with a thinking emoji.

Over the past few weeks, Joe and his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, have been on the Australian leg of their international tour. Earlier this month, Joe shared a video of him and his bandmates testing out Vegemite snacks while they were down under.

“Gonna give these Vegemite Shapes a try. This is not an ad,” Joe said in a TikTok on Friday, March 8. “It smells like a Cheez-It. Smell that Jack.”

Drummer Jack Lawless then came into the frame and agreed that it resembled the American cracker. Joe then took a bite of cracker and was impressed. He then shared the cheesy item with the rest of his bandmates, including Nick, 31 and Kevin, 36.

“It’s a little cheese forward,” Nick quipped before ranking the snack a 4.8 out of 10. Kevin, for his part, was not a fan either, giving it a 4.2 and grimacing after taking a bite.

In addition to hijinks with his brother, Joe has also been spotted out and about in Australia with his new girlfriend, Stormi Bree. The pair were seen paddling boarding and lawn bowling. As the couple spends more time together, their connection grows.

“Joe is still dating Stormi and things are going really well,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They haven’t used the love word yet, but they’ve been seeing each other for a few months now and have been getting more serious over the past several weeks.”

Joe and Bree were first linked earlier this year after they were spotted on a January trip to Mexico. The musician was previously married to Sophie Turner, with whom he shares two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 19 months.