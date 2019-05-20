All hail the queen! Joe Jonas praised his wife, Sophie Turner, after the Game of Thrones finale wrapped on Sunday, May 19.

Jonas, 29, took to his Instagram Story on Monday, May 20, to show support for Turner, 23, as her time playing Sansa Stark — the role she made her acting debut with in 2011 — concluded in what’s being called a controversial series end by many of the show’s long-time devotees.

“Don’t call me a princess, I’m a queen,” the Jonas Brother member wrote, referencing a major spoiler to the HBO series. “Queen @SophieT.”

In Sunday’s Game of Thrones finale, Turner’s character Sansa becomes Queen of the North as her brother Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) is appointed to kingship. The Dark Phoenix actress’ last scene in the television drama showed her being crowned as queen.

“Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is,” Turner wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, Turner said she began to suffer from depression around age 17 while filming Game of Thrones. However, she credited the “Sucker” crooner for helping her recover.

“I [sometimes] don’t think I love myself at all, but I’m now with someone that makes me realize I do have some redeeming qualities, I suppose,” she told Dr. Phil McGraw on his “Phil in the Blanks” podcast in April. “And when someone tells you they love you every day, it makes you really think about why that is and I think that makes you love yourself a bit more. So yeah, I love myself.”

Jonas and Turner tied the knot on May 1 in a surprise ceremony after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. The couple, who began dating in late 2016 before getting engaged in October 2017, are planning to have a second wedding ceremony in France this summer.

Before saying “I do,” however, the pair briefly split early on in their relationship.

“I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell [when we first met in 2016],” Turner said in an interview with UK’s Sunday Times, which was published on Sunday. “He was like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’”

