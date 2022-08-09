Starting over. Joe King is moving on following his split from Candice Accola, swiping his social media clean and focusing on letting go.

The Fray musician, 42, shared a photo of him and other musicians via Instagram on Monday, August 8, after deleting his past photos. The guitarist huddled in close with the band members in the shot and wrote about how “elevating and expansive” the experience was to take the stage, hinting at his recent life change.

“I’m learning that in life nothing beautiful comes without a measure of some pain, some frustration, some suffering,” he captioned the post. “When I put my energy into wanting things to be different than they are or obsessing about getting what I want, it only leads to heartache. I’m also learning to let go of the life I planned, in order to have the life that is waiting for me.”

The songwriter continued by noting how “perspective” in life is “our ultimate freedom,” encouraging his fans to surround themselves with “people that you love and respect and that love and respect you.”

He went on to share that he was “found again in rebirth,” and was focusing on what he loves “with no attachment to it’s [sic] outcome.”

Per court documents obtained by Us Weekly in May, Accola, 35, filed for divorce from the Colorado native in April due to “irreconcilable differences.” The petition also noted that the Vampire Diaries alum moved to Nashville following their separation in January while King remained in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Fans speculated about their breakup earlier this year when they noticed that Accola removed all of her posts on Instagram. Eagle-eyed followers also pointed out that the TV star wasn’t wearing her wedding ring in some of her recent photos.

The former pair were originally set up by Accola’s CW costar Nina Dobrev after they took part in DirecTV’s 2012 Celebrity Beach Bowl. After one year of dating, King proposed to the actress while on vacation in Florence, Italy, in May 2013.

The duo tied the knot the following year in New Orleans with her costars in attendance, which included Kayla Ewell, Dobrev, 33, Michael Trevino, Kat Graham, Claire Holt and Paul Wesley.

King and the Christmas in Tune star welcomed their first daughter, Florence, in January 2016 and their second daughter, Josephine, in December 2020. King also shares daughters Elise and Ava with ex-wife Julie King.

Accola shared an update post-divorce via her Instagram Stories in July, reflecting on the challenges of parenting on her own.

“I call this lewk [sic] insomnia single mom Sunday Soho chic,” the After We Collided actress wrote alongside a photo of herself posing with coffee and a stroller.

She also shared the photo on her grid, writing, “Little Miss Imma need a coffee a smoothie or a cocktail to mentally prepare for this pool day ☕️ 🥬 🍸.”

