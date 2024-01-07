It was a red carpet date night for Joe Manganiello and his girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor.

The pair were spotted attending The Art of Elysium’s 25th Anniversary HEAVEN Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 6. Manganiello, 47, rocked an all-black suit with a matching shirt and black tie while O’Connor, 33, donned a red silk floor-length gown with a plunging neckline.

The appearance comes one month after Manganiello and O’Connor made their red carpet debut at the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) gala at New York’s Cipriani 25 Broadway restaurant, where the True Blood alum was being honored with the COAF Humanitarian Award.

The next day, the couple were photographed attending the New York Jets and Houston Texans game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in December 2023.

Manganiello and O’Connor were first linked two months prior, when they were spotted leaving Gold’s Gym in Venice, California. The twosome were seen walking next to each other and chatting before getting in a Cadillac SUV and driving off together in September 2023.

After their initial spotting, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2023 that the pair “are both so easygoing that they work really well together.” A second insider added that O’Connor is “not a high maintenance” person. “She’s not a big drinker or a party girl,” the source noted.

Before the pair were together, the Magic Mike star was married to Sofía Vergara for seven years. The former couple announced their decision to divorce in July 2023.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said in a joint statement. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Two days later, Manganiello filed for divorce and cited “irreconcilable differences.” He noted that the exes had a prenuptial agreement from their 2015 wedding.

A source exclusively told Us that Manganiello and Vergara split because “they were living different lives.” The insider noted that “there wasn’t cheating” and the twosome “realized that they were rarely on the same page.”

“She would rather go out with friends and he would rather stay home, so they wouldn’t spend a lot of time together,” the source explained. “They’ve been living separate lives for about a year now, so it was time to call things off.”

While Manganiello is now dating O’Connor, Vergara, 51, moved on with surgeon Justin Saliman. The pair were first linked in October 2023.

“Sofía is falling for Justin the more she spends time with him,” an insider told Us in November 2023. “They have amazing chemistry, and her friends think they make a wonderful couple.”