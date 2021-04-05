That’s amore! Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga love each other very much despite airing their marital problems on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, a source told Us Weekly exclusively.

“At the end of the day, they’re like Bonnie and Clyde — they’re a package deal and have to be together to be for the show,” the insider said on Thursday, April 1. “They do love each other immensely, but they’re finally just sharing with viewers that they have issues they have to work through. … They’re not a perfect couple.”

The source shared that the Bravolebrities have grown — both individually and as a couple — since their 2004 wedding.

“They got married when they were in their early 20s and it’s obvious that they’ve both changed. He’s certainly not thrilled about all of her ‘extracurricular activities’ and spending a lot of time working on her store Envy,” the insider noted. “He’d prefer her cooking, cleaning, taking care of the kids. He takes the traditional approach when it comes to marriage and expects her to be the average housewife.”

Melissa, 42, confirmed just that in an exclusive interview with Us.

“He likes things to stay the same. I’ve been with him since I was 24 years old. So I’ve changed and I feel like this is a scary part of marriage. Either you’re going to grow together or you’re going to grow apart. And I think we’re fighting really hard to grow together,” she explained in February. “This season, it’s very raw. It’s very real. It’s very different this season for Joe and I. … We’ve done very good for 11 years. We’re a great couple.”

In the midseason trailer for season 11 of RHONJ, the Gorga’s Guide to Success author, 41, told his wife, “Listen, go be whatever you want to be in life. We’re done.”

In a separate scene, the “On Display” singer noted to her husband that they were “growing apart,” to which he responded, “maybe we are.”

Still, the couple are working on their relationship.

“We try really hard. We fight really hard for our family and it’s not easy to be on reality TV for 11 years and still stand strong,” Melissa told Us.

The New Jersey natives share three children: Antonia, 15, Joey, 13, and Gino, 10.

Joe told Us exclusively in May 2019 that the key to making their marriage work is having more sex than the average couple.

“I don’t think of her as my wife. I think of her as my girlfriend, and we just keep it real,” he said at the time. “The key is as much sex as you can have. It keeps us together.”