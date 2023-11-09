Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Joel Madden Gushes Over How ‘Lucky’ He Feels to Be Married to ‘Queen’ Nicole Richie

By
Joel Madden Gushes Over How Lucky He Feels to Be Married to Queen Nicole Richie
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Joel Madden Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Joel Madden is still just as in love with Nicole Richie after a decade of marriage.

Madden, 44, gushed over Richie, 42, and their family ahead of their upcoming 13th wedding anniversary. “She’s beautiful. That’s my queen,” he said on the Tamron Hall Show on Tuesday, November 7. “She’s been the greatest partner. I feel lucky.”

The musician, who shares daughter Harlow, 15, and son Sparrow, 14, with Richie, also reflected on being with his wife for nearly 17 years. “The only thing I’ve done longer than 17 years is the band,” he added in reference to Good Charlotte, which includes his twin brother, Benji Madden.

Joel said Richie has been a “big part” of his journey with personal identity. He now wants his children to learn to “be yourself and to love yourself.”

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden-s Family Album

Related: Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's Family Album With Kids Harlow and Sparrow

“Because it took me a long time to learn that,” he explained. “You’re talking about putting yourself out there and I think you can put yourself out there in the wrong way, too. So, you have to love yourself first and I think you have to put yourself out there in the right way.”

Joel Madden Gushes Over How Lucky He Feels to Be Married to Queen Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie and Joel Madden. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row

Joel and Richie started dating in 2006 after they were introduced by a mutual friend at a party. “When I first would see her around, we were friends,” Joel told Australia’s 60 Minutes in 2013. ”But I don’t think I’m the obvious choice. I’m always like, ‘Just give me a shot. Just give me one date.’ If I can get my foot in the door.”

Nicole Richie Reveals Her 'Secret' to a Lasting Marriage With Joel Madden

Related: Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's Most Romantic Moments

They announced their engagement in 2010 and tied the knot later that year.

Richie previously opened up about how the couple keep things fresh over the years. “We love to laugh and have fun,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2019. “It’s nice doing the journey of life together. Doing it with somebody else that has the same goals as you is a really fun way to live.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Feel 'Blessed' With a 'Real-Life Fairy Tale'

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Prove That Love Isn’t Dead

Three years later, she told ET Canada that she doesn’t “have a secret” for her long-lasting marriage. “We just let each other be ourselves,” she added. “We have fun.”

Joel, meanwhile, has used social media to show off his love for Richie. “Happy birthday, Nicole. You’ve made love feel timeless, I’ve forgotten how old we are,” he wrote via Instagram in 2021.

In this article

1251225558joel_madden_290x206

Joel Madden
1251220538nicole_richie_290x206

Nicole Richie

More Stories