Joey Graziadei’s dad, Nick Graziadei, had some reservations about his son’s connection with Daisy Kent on The Bachelor season 28, and how it differed from his son’s relationship with season 20 Bachelorette Charity Lawson.

“When we first met Daisy, sat with Joey, we talked … the body language was just OK,” Nick recalled on the Thursday, May 9, episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, referring to Joey, 28, and Daisy, 25. “And then had the conversation with her. I was let down a little bit because I was like, ‘OK, hm, not what I saw with Charity.’ Because when they sat down, I saw it, I was like, ‘These people really care for each other.’”

When Kelsey Anderson arrived for her visit, meanwhile, Nick noted that she lit “up the room.” He added, “I’m like, ‘OK, finally.’ I’m like, ‘Thank God I saw this.’ That’s really what my response was.”

After “Bachelor Happy Hour” cohost Serena Pitt joked about Nick asking to bring back Charity, 28, he added, “I realized this does work, and then you saw that change, and I was like, ‘Wait a minute, I’m concerned.’ And then the relief came.”

While talking with Daisy during the hometown visit, Nick encouraged her to open up more to Joey. After dishing out advice to Daisy, Nick recalled being worried that he had meddled with Joey’s relationship.

“When I left, I’m thinking, ‘Well, I hope I didn’t make him change his mind — and I think it will be Kelsey — but did we make him rethink this?’” Nick recalled. “So that was what I was a little concerned about.”

Ultimately, Joey did pop the question to Kelsey, 25, during The Bachelor season 28 finale, which aired in March. While Nick had nothing but positive things to say about Joey and Kelsey’s connection, he also noted that he saw a genuine spark in his son’s relationship with Charity during The Bachelorette season 20.

When “Bachelor Happy Hour” cohost Joe Amabile asked whether Nick thought Joey would be The One for Charity at the end of The Bachelorette, Nick replied, “I’d say yes, actually. I really did.”

“How they looked at each other, how they communicated to us, both of them, there were real emotions. It was very sincere,” Nick said. “Saying, did I think yes [they would end up together]? More hopeful, I would say hopeful that he did end up with Charity. That part too.”

Ultimately, Charity got her happy ending with Dotun Olubeko, whom she got engaged to during the season finale. Joey and Charity recently put their past aside and reunited for a Hawaii vacation with their significant others and The Bachelor season 27 couple Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar.

“Gang gang 🤩,” Charity captioned a beach group selfie via her Instagram Story on Monday, May 6, which Joey reposted and added, “Sunny skies and pasty thighs 🫡.”