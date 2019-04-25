It seems like things are heating up between John Cena and his rumored new flame Shay Shariatzadeh! The Blockers actor and the engineer were spotted showing off some PDA on Wednesday, April 24.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Cena, 42, and Shariatzadeh engaged in a passionate kiss, with their arms wrapped around each other, as the WWE star dropped the University of British Columbia alum off at the San Diego Airport. In one pic, Cena could be seen helping his lady get her suitcase out of the trunk of his car.

Cena and Shariatzadeh both appeared casual for the drop-off. The former sales associate sported a cleavage-baring crop-top that showed off her toned midsection, while the Bumblebee star opted for a black T-shirt.

The airport sighting comes nearly one month after the two held hands in Canada during a date night. TMZ reported at the time that Cena and Shariatzadeh shared dinner for four hours and then got cozy on a romantic post-dinner stroll.

Days prior, Cena’s ex-fiancée, Nikki Bella, confirmed that she is casually dating Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev. (Us Weekly broke the news of their budding romance in January.) The professional wrestlers ended their engagement in April 2018 after six years together.

Earlier this month, Bella, 35, shared her thoughts on Cena moving on with another woman.

“He’s one of the people, besides you, Brie, who’s made me an amazing person. But because of how sad and how much I hurt him, when I saw the big smile on his face, I felt happy for him,” the reality star told her twin sister, Brie Bella, on the April 10, episode of “The Bellas Podcast.”

She added: “I am very happy for him. As long as John is happy, I’m happy.”

Although Nikki seemingly gave her seal of approval, she also noted that she’s still “protective” of him: “Let me tell you, she breaks his heart? Wow. I will rack attack her in a heartbeat.”

