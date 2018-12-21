Staying positive. John Cena reflected on his favorite holiday memories in the wake of his split from ex-fiancée Nikki Bella.

“I think they all involve the same thing,” Cena, 41, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, December 20, as he teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to light up the Empire State Building in New York City, “and that’s spending time with people I love.”

Us Weekly broke the news that the Bumblebee actor and Total Divas star, 35, called off their engagement in April. They briefly reconciled, but ended their six-year relationship for good in July.

“After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was in order to move forward with our wedding,” Bella explained to Us in a statement at the time. “After much time and soul-searching alone, and together, we have decided to officially part ways. I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

Despite the drama, the Blockers star is doing his best to stay positive as Christmas approaches. “Always be grateful for every second, good times and bad times,” he told Us earlier this month.

Bella, meanwhile, said she is looking forward to going through the holiday season without being in a relationship. “I haven’t been able to really enjoy the single life properly,” she admitted to Us on December 7. “It’s hard being a single girl. Over the holidays, I’m really looking forward to wandering into some bars and being a single girl.”

She added, “I’m looking forward to touching home base and being able to live a real single life vs. just being out on the road and single.”

The two-time WWE Divas Championship winner admitted, however, that she’s hesitant to start dating again. “Going through all that, I don’t ever want to do it again,” she told Cosmopolitan in October. “It scares me to ever have another public relationship.”

