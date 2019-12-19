



Worst guests ever? John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were up to no good when they attended Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas dinner, especially when the couple engaged in a steamy makeout session all over the momager’s house!

Legend, 40, and Teigen, 34, behaving badly is something one would have to see to believe, but, luckily, Jenner, 64, documented everything leading up to the main event on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 18. It all started with Jenner trolling the Cravings author for not willingly sharing some of her cooking tips.

“OK, you guys know how I’ve been asking Chrissy Teigen to teach me how to cook? She came over for dinner tonight, and I thought she would teach me something — like an appetizer, whatever, a dessert,” Jenner began. “And there she is just, like, on the couch — not paying any attention to me at all. I’m not sure what to do.”

Teigen was next seen rummaging through Jenner’s family’s Christmas stockings. The Kris Jenner… and All Things Kardashian author joked that Teigen was “stealing” from her, but she seemed “sober” during the act. Jenner also teased that she would “be pissed” if the contents from the stockings ended up in Teigen’s car.

During the dinner portion of the evening, Jenner placed the model’s cookbooks behind Teigen to encourage to “pay some attention” toward her. “She promised me she’d help me cook something and — do you think she’d look at me? Look at the cookbooks?” Jenner said. “She’s not going to help in the kitchen.”

After dinner, the parents of Luna, 3, and Miles, 19 months, took off their shoes and got “comfortable” as they laid down on Jenner’s couch. In the video that followed, the “All of Me” crooner pulled off his pants to slip into Jenner’s bed with his wife of six years. The duo proceeded to make out.

The couple were next seen continuing their make-out session as they hilariously rolled around the reality star’s large walk-in closet. “Is this happening?” Jenner asked, adding a slight chuckle.

Teigen and Legend took a break from their shenanigans, as they were shown taking a nap in Jenner’s bathtub thereafter. But they soon kicked things back up again in the video that followed, which featured Teigen using Jenner’s toothbrush.

As Teigen and Legend attempted to leave the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s home, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model exited with four large bags. The pair were stopped by security, and Teigen joked: “I got these from home.”

Fans of Teigen and Legend are quite familiar with the couple’s willingness to showcase their sense of humor. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in 2016, the EGOT winner revealed that Teigen’s funny nature is what allowed him to fall in love with her.

“I fell in love with her over the phone because she is good with those 140 characters,” he said at the time. “[At the beginning of our relationship], we were texting a lot and I started to see her sense of humor. We would talk on the phone, and I started to fall in love with how engaging and witty and funny she is. And I think that’s when I really started to know that this was the kind of person I wanted to around a lot.”