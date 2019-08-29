Chrissy-Teigen-Thinks-Daughter-Luna-Has-a-Career-as-a-Model

Like mother, like daughter! Chrissy Teigen thinks her daughter, Luna, could follow in her footsteps and become a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

Teigen, 33, posted a picture of Luna, 3, posing on the beach during their family vacation in Thailand. The toddler posed on top of a rock in a stylish pink swimsuit. “Oh dear,” the Lip Sync Battle cohost captioned the shot, tagging Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Editor MJ Day.

Day replied to Teigen’s message, “Effortless beauty ✔️Chic suit ✔️ Owns that rock✔️ TOE POINT ✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️ #callmeLuna 🤣🤣🤣🤣🙌🏼.”

John Legend noted beneath the cute pic that he was “the @yutsai of Instagram dads,” referencing architectural photographer Yutsai “Andy” Wang. However, the supermodel replied: “@johnlegend I took this.”

Teigen first appeared in SI’s Swimsuit Issue in 2010, winning Rookie of the Year at the time. Her pal and fellow SI model, Brooklyn Decker, recommended her for casting.

Teigen would go on to pose for issues 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014. For the 50th anniversary issue in 2014, Teigen shared the cover with Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge.

After gaining recognition through SI, Teigen began exploring other projects. She authored the New York Times bestselling cookbook, Cravings, in 2016. Two years later, she released the follow-up cookbook, Cravings: Hungry for More.