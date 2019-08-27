Chrissy Teigen is eager to give back! The star came across a tweet from Wall Street Journal’s Annemarie Dooling on Monday, August 26, about a library in Philadelphia that has cake pans available to rent, and immediately expressed interest in getting involved.

“This is really awesome!” Tiegen, 33, replied. “I wanna donate my cookware to some!” In a picture included with Annemarie’s initial post, there were shelves filled with pans in all sizes and shapes as well as a handful of other cooking utensils.

The Bring the Funny judge then praised the library’s interesting initiative, noting that many people don’t have the money or space to purchase fancy cookware sets. “A lot of people don’t have the room or don’t cook/bake enough to justify having it sit around forever,” she added. “Especially seasonal/holiday stuff.”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost partnered with Target to release a cookware line of her own tied to her best-selling cookbooks in 2018. The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen collection formally launched last September, and additional pieces have been released since.

When a new crop of items hit shelves in May, Teigen opened up about her personal connection to some of the utensils, including a wooden mortar and pestle set. “So many memories from my childhood revolve around hearing my mom mash away in the kitchen, making her famous papaya salad,” the Utah native told Target of the item. “Whether I’m cracking peppercorns, turning herbs into a beautiful rub or pounding garlic, this tool gets so much love (and is a great stress reliever) in my house.”

When asked about what inspired these creations for the home, Teigen added: “As my go-to chef for all my favorite comfort foods, my mom (‘Thai Mom,’ more famously known as @pepperthai2) has been such a big influence on my flavor palette and all things Thai culture. So when it came time for my line, I really wanted to include items from that side of me.”

This is hardly the first time Teigen has given fans a glimpse of her charitable side. The Deal or No Deal alum, who is developing a series of food shows for Hulu, announced she had convinced the streaming service to temporarily lower its prices for subscribers. “I can’t wait for you guys to see what I’m working on with @hulu,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, August 27, alongside a snapshot of her edited contract. “You guys will love it … especially the part where I convinced them to give you all Hulu for half off for 6 months. Seriously.”

