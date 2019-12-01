All of John loves all of Chrissy! John Legend gave his wife, Chrissy Teigen, an adorable birthday tribute worthy of a queen on Saturday, November 30.

“Celebrating my Queen’s birthday today,” the “Preach” singer, 40, captioned a photo of Teigen on Instagram for her 34th birthday. “I love you more than ever and I’m so grateful for the life we’ve built together. Thank you for making every day so amazing. Happy birthday, Chrissy!”

The fun-loving couple met on set of Legend’s 2006 music video, “Stereo,” and began dating shortly afterwards. The Grammy winner proposed to Teigen in the Maldives in December 2011 before they tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy, in September 2013.

Legend and the Sports Illustrated model have shared plenty of laughs over the years. Most recently, the “Ordinary People” crooner got into the holiday spirit dressed as an elf backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 21. Legend donned tight red pants, a red hat and a festive vest with no shirt underneath.

He showed off his dance moves while humming George Thorogood & The Destroyers’ “Bad To The Bone.” When the camera turned to Teigen she was watching her husband with a disapproving look on her face.

Teigen pranked the EGOT winner when she scared him while he served as guest host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on November 15. The Cravings author popped out of DeGeneres’ side table, which caused Legend to jump up and yell.

Teigen later told the crowd that scaring him was easy because “he’s very unaware of anything around him.”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost, meanwhile, has proven she’s aware of Internet trolls who criticize her. She delivered one of her infamous clapbacks via Instagram on November 29.

“Grateful for people that make our dysfunctional house functional ❤️” she captioned a photo of her nanny, chef and assistant holding her two children, Luna, 3, and Miles, 18 months, who she shares with Legend.

“AKA ‘thankful for my household staff of chefs and nannies,’” one person commented on the picture.

Teigen wryly replied, “Literally just said that but you sure got me.”